Prized 1973 Corvette stolen from Northern California family recovered after social media campaign

The Grinch almost stole Christmas from an East Bay family. A group of thieves raided a Benicia business and drove off with 51 years of memories and something that still connected Michael Dodge with his late father - a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette.

Some people name their cars but for the Dodge family, the Corvette has a special place in their hearts.

"She's like a member of the family," said Gwynneth Dodge. "I always joke with Michael, we can be homeless and we would still have that car."

It was a car that Michael Dodge's father bought brand new, without his wife's permission. It carries decades of memories from going through the school pick-up line to Michael's senior prom. So when he got the call from police that his Benicia business was burglarized on Sunday, he went looking for his prized possession first.

"When I came through the door there and looked out in the warehouse and it was empty, I think I just screamed, 'No!'" said Michael Dodge. "Just absolute horror."

After the initial shock, his wife and daughter orchestrated a social media campaign to bring their "Old Lady Blue" home. The posts were shared and reposted by friends and finally Tuesday morning, Michael got the call that led him to his car.

"He's just, 'Hey Michael,' I'm like, yeah," Dodge said. "He says we've got your car. And I said that's what everybody is saying."

Michael got countless calls from others claiming they would return his car in exchange for cash, some even asking for more than a million dollars. But he asked two questions to make sure the caller really had Old Lady Blue: to verify the mileage and describe the valve covers on the engine, which the caller did.

"I thought, it's over," Dodge said. "This nightmare is over."

The caller ended up being from the Colfax area. CHP officers tracked down the car and towed it to a safe location.

"We drove up to Colfax area and it was at a tow yard," Dodge said. "We pull up to the gate and she's just sitting there in the woods. It was kind of sad."

The Corvette had some scratches, but Michael says it's nothing that can't be fixed. He's not sure if any arrests will be made. The most important thing for him is that Old Lady Blue is back home.

"It is like a Christmas miracle," Gwynneth Dodge said. "This is the best Christmas gift we could ever get. We don't need anything else. We're set."