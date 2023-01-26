Stolen car suspect fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office.



The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night.



The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m.



San Joaquin County Sheriff's Officers arrested Jennifer Zamora, 39, of Stockton, Calif., on Jan., 25, 2023 after she crashed the stolen car she was driving at Kettleman Lane and Jack Tone Road, just south of Lockeford. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office via Bay City News

Deputies allege that Zamora led them on a pursuit that was approximately 10 miles long that ended when she lost control and crashed into a ditch at East Kettleman Lane and Jack Tone Road south of Lockeford.



The driver allegedly attempted to ram a patrol unit during the pursuit. The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle came to a stop upside down and caught fire.



Zamora, the only occupant of the car, was removed and taken into custody without further incident.



She was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.



Zamora was on active probation and had warrants for her arrest, sheriff's officials said.