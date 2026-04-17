Stolen car plows into San Jose dentist office; driver arrested

A suspect who carjacked a vehicle in San Jose on Thursday evening crashed into the front of a dental office building and was arrested, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:49 p.m. at the Argent Business Center strip mall, next to the Tully Dragon Plaza, on S. King Road just south of Tully Road in East San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon and determined that a person had brandished a box cutter at several people in the parking area.

Police said the male suspect came up on someone loading a vehicle at a parking spot, forcibly stole the victim's keys, and jumped into the vehicle. Several onlookers tried to prevent the person from driving away, but he managed to reverse out of the spot and drive off, only to drive directly into the KC Dental office, police said.

Crews remove a vehicle from the front of a dental office in San Jose on S. King Road near Tully Road, April 16, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

The driver, who was not identified, had injuries from the crash that were not life-threatening, and police said that he would be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

The victim also had several injuries, but none were life-threatening, police said.