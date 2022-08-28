Stockton Sikh temple shooting leaves three people injured

3 people wounded in a shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple 3 people wounded in a shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple 00:21

STOCKTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a Sikh temple.

According to Stockton police, at 6:42 p.m., officers responded to reports about a shooting at the Sikh temple on the 1900 block of Sikhs Temple Street.

When they arrived, police discovered three victims and that there was an event happening at the temple.

Each victim was treated at the hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the victims and suspect are both Sikhs.