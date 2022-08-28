Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton Sikh temple shooting leaves three people injured

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

3 people wounded in a shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple
3 people wounded in a shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple 00:21

STOCKTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a Sikh temple.

According to Stockton police, at 6:42 p.m., officers responded to reports about a shooting at the Sikh temple on the 1900 block of Sikhs Temple Street.

When they arrived, police discovered three victims and that there was an event happening at the temple.

Each victim was treated at the hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the victims and suspect are both Sikhs.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 9:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.