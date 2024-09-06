Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton police seize weapons cache, 2 alligators during warrant search

By Victoria Franco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

STOCKTON -- A 34-year-old man was arrested in Stockton after a residence search warrant allegedly resulted in weapons and small alligators being found, police said Friday.

Kho Booking Photo
Stockton police arrested Darell Kho, 34, during a warrant search Sept., 6, 2024.  Stockton Police Department

Police said they executed the search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Paragon Avenue.

Officers allegedly located three handguns, five rifles, various calibers of ammunition and two small alligators.

The animals were taken into custody and Darell Kho was detained, police said.

Guns and Gators
Stockton police seized handguns, rifles, ammunition and California Fish and Wildlife recovered two small alligators during a warrant search in Stockton Sept., 6, 2024. (Stockton Police Dept via Bay City News) Stockton Police Department

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.