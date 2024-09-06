Stockton police seize weapons cache, 2 alligators during warrant search

STOCKTON -- A 34-year-old man was arrested in Stockton after a residence search warrant allegedly resulted in weapons and small alligators being found, police said Friday.

Stockton police arrested Darell Kho, 34, during a warrant search Sept., 6, 2024. Stockton Police Department

Police said they executed the search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Paragon Avenue.

Officers allegedly located three handguns, five rifles, various calibers of ammunition and two small alligators.

The animals were taken into custody and Darell Kho was detained, police said.