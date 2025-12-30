Stockton man killed by Brentwood police during Christmas Eve DUI stop

Brentwood police said the rifle the suspect grabbed during the traffic stop didn't have a serial number. Brentwood Police Department

Brentwood police on Tuesday identified the man who was killed after allegedly reaching for a gun during a DUI stop on Christmas Eve.

He was identified as 43-year-old Romaine Morgan, of Stockton.

Police said that since the shooting, detectives learned he had an "extensive history of convictions for weapons related charges." And two of those included armed robbery, for which he served prison time.

Police said the rifle they recovered didn't have a serial number, and because of his prior felony conviction, Morgan was prohibited from possessing guns.

The fatal police shooting happened on Dec. 24, when officers pulled a driver over on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers approached Morgan, and while speaking to him, they developed probable cause to search the vehicle, police said.

According to police, inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded, high-power rifle, and they then moved to arrest Morgan.

Morgan resisted, and police said one officer shot him when he grabbed the rifle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.