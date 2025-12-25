Brentwood police shoot, kill man with rifle during DUI stop on Christmas Eve

A police officer in Brentwood shot and killed a man with a rifle during a traffic stop on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Brentwood Police Department said in a press statement on Thursday that officers conducted a traffic stop at around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Balfour Road and Foothill Drive for suspicion of DUI.

Officers made contact with a man in his 40s, who was the only occupant in the vehicle. While speaking with him, the officers developed probable cause to search the car, police said.

"During the search, officers located a loaded, high-powered rifle inside the vehicle," the police statement said. "When officers attempted to arrest the driver, he physically resisted arrest, refused to follow verbal commands, and ultimately grabbed the high-powered rifle."

Police said one officer opened fire, hitting the suspect. Officers provided life-saving measures until medics arrived, but he died at the scene, police said.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Aside from the police investigation of the shooting, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will conduct a parallel investigation. Officer body-cam and in-car camera footage will eventually be released to the public, the department said.

The suspect's identity was withheld until his family was notified. Police said no further information would be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911.