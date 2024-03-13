Stockton high school student jumps in water, goes missing after campus fight

Search for missing Stockton student suspended for the night Search for missing Stockton student suspended for the night 02:44

STOCKTON — A search is continuing on Thursday for a Stagg High School student who went missing Wednesday afternoon after jumping into the Calaveras River near the Stockton campus.

The Stockton Unified School District said four students fought on campus at around 2 p.m. When the school resource officer (SRO) approached to get their names, two of the students ran away and jumped into the levee that led to the river.

One student exited the water but the other didn't, the district said.

According to a district spokesperson, the SRO saw both students jump in the water, and when the first student exited, he asked about his friend.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said one of its boats assisted the district's public safety unit in searching the water for the student. However, the search effort was suspended for the night at 8 p.m. and will, likely, continue again at daylight Thursday.

A family member of the missing student told CBS13 they would not speak publicly until they had answers.

The search for the missing teen resumed Thursday morning, Stockton Unified officials said.

Police are gone & caution tape is down. In these situations, I’m told, it’s typical to pick back up in the morning. Waiting on confirmation from SUSD on that. pic.twitter.com/Etw7xEsyVt — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) March 14, 2024

Stagg High School sits across from the river along Brookside Road. In 2022, a campus intruder there stabbed and killed 15-year-old student Alycia Reynaga.