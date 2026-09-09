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Steele Fire breaks out near Lake Berryessa in Napa County

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A vegetation fire broke out in Napa County near Lake Berryessa on Wednesday, prompting an evacuation warning.

The incident, dubbed by officials as the "Steele Fire," was first reported around 10:50 a.m. at the 9400 block of Steele Canyon Road, south of the lake. According to Cal Fire, about 45 acres have burned, with zero containment.

At least one structure is threatened, officials said.

Officials have issued an evacuation warning for zone BER-E008, east of Steele Canyon Road, west of Wragg Canyon Road and north of Highway 128.

About 110 fire personnel are on scene, including 19 engines, five water tenders and two helicopters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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