Steele Fire breaks out near Lake Berryessa in Napa County

A vegetation fire broke out in Napa County near Lake Berryessa on Wednesday, prompting an evacuation warning.

The incident, dubbed by officials as the "Steele Fire," was first reported around 10:50 a.m. at the 9400 block of Steele Canyon Road, south of the lake. According to Cal Fire, about 45 acres have burned, with zero containment.

At least one structure is threatened, officials said.

Officials have issued an evacuation warning for zone BER-E008, east of Steele Canyon Road, west of Wragg Canyon Road and north of Highway 128.

About 110 fire personnel are on scene, including 19 engines, five water tenders and two helicopters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.