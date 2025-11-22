Stanford beats Cal 31-10, ends four-game losing streak in the Big Game

Jay Green and Darrius Davis returned fumbles for touchdowns to help Stanford snap a four-game losing streak in the Big Game with a 31-10 victory over mistake-prone California on Saturday.

The Cardinal (4-7, 3-5 ACC) took advantage of three lost fumbles and 13 penalties by the Golden Bears (6-5, 3-4) to get their first win in the rivalry since the 2020 pandemic season and first at home since 2017.

The win improved Stanford to 4-1 at home this season under interim coach Frank Reich and gave the Cardinal their most wins in a season since going 4-2 in the shortened 2020 campaign.

Stanford pulled away by scoring three times in a span of just over seven minutes starting late in the third quarter. Emmet Kenney made a 36-yard field goal after missing his first two tries to make it 17-10.

The Cardinal then quickly got the ball back when Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele fumbled a shotgun snap that was recovered by Matt Rose at the Bears' 20. Micah Ford ran it in from 4 yards out four plays later to the delight of the Cardinal contingent in the rare big crowd of 50,039 at Stanford Stadium.

Elijah Brown then hit CJ Williams for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 31-10 with 10:01 to play.

All that was left was waiting for The Axe to change hands after the game.

The loss comes one game after Cal beat No. 14 Louisville on the road for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2020 and will likley raise more questions about the job security of coach Justin Wilcox, who hasn't finished a season with a winning record since 2019.

Stanford led 14-10 at the half despite gaining only 71 yards and scoring no points on offense. Green returned Jacob De Jesus' fumble 49 yards early in the second quarter for a TD.

The Cardinal struck again late in the half when Jahsiah Galvan forced a fumble by Kendrick Raphael and Davis returned it 17 yards.

The Takeaway

California: The Bears tied for their most penalties (13) and had their most penalty yards (128) in a game in nine seasons under Wilcox, along with the three lost fumbles in a sloppy performance.

Stanford: The Cardinal have shown good progress in the first season under general manager Andrew Luck. The win in the Big Game assures Stanford of improving its win total after four straight 3-9 seasons and will set the stage for when the new coach is hired.

Up next

California: Hosts SMU on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday.