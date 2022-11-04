Watch CBS News
Crime

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:29

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a large group of juveniles in San Francisco resulted in at least one stabbing, police said Friday.

The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.

On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 3:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.