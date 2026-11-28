For the past 23 Thanksgivings, Diane Horowitz has been exactly where she wanted to be: in a place she wishes would go out of business.

"I don't like that it's needed. And I love that it's here," she said.

When she started volunteering at St. Anthony's, meal number 50 million was hard to imagine. This Thanksgiving, she was the one serving it.

For guests who can't make it to the line, Horowitz takes their order and brings the food to them.

"We have pictures on the table, and they can point out what they want or don't want, and I try to remember everything," she said.

For more than 75 years, St. Anthony's has welcomed anyone who walks through its doors. Not just on holidays. Every single day. It has become an institution in the Tenderloin, and on Thursday it served its 50 millionth meal.

On the milestone plate?

"Mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, freshly baked roll, and cheesecake," she said.

According to the city's latest count, the number of people living on San Francisco's streets has dropped to its lowest level in 15 years. Yet the line at St. Anthony's keeps getting longer. The nonprofit says it's serving about 22 percent more meals than it did in 2024.

So this year, even Mayor Daniel Lurie picked up a shift.

"The need is growing; I know that," he said.

Which brings us back to meal number 50 million. It went to Richard McNeil, known around here as Uncle Dick. At almost 100, this was his 10th Thanksgiving at St. Anthony's, and likely his most memorable.

As for being waited on by the mayor?

"It was excellent," he said. "It makes me feel like I'm the governor.