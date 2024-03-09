Johnson, Sochan lead Spurs past Warriors without Curry

SAN FRANCISCO -- Keldon Johnson had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat a Golden State Warriors team playing without Stephen Curry 126-113 on Saturday night.

Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points for San Antonio, which had dropped seven of nine. Julian Champagnie had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Tre Jones finished with 11 assists.

Klay Thompson came off the bench to score 27 points for Golden State, which dropped consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 25 and 27 to the Kings and Lakers — also at home in Chase Center.

Both Curry and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama sat out with right ankle injuries.

Jonathan Kuminga scored the first nine Warriors points of the fourth and 11 of 13 — all attacking the basket — to finish with 26 for his fifth 20-point game in the last seven. But he didn't have enough help as the Warriors dearly missed Curry's 26.9 points per game.

Each time Golden State made a push late in the third, the Spurs seemed to have an answer on the offensive end — and they kept that going over the final 12 minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a driving layup with 37 seconds left in the quarter only for Champagnie to knock down a baseline 3-pointer moments later.

Champagnie made five 3s and Johnson hit four as the Spurs shot 17 for 33 from deep. They came into the game ranked 29th in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 34.8%.

San Antonio led by 18 midway through the second quarter while shooting 55.9% then went into halftime up 62-43.

Chris Paul started in place of Curry and had 10 points and nine assists. It was his 12th start and first since Jan. 5 against Detroit as the Warriors used their 20th different starting lineup.

An MRI exam on Curry's ankle revealed no structural damage. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday.

"I would say it's a good result. The MRI was clear, he's feeling better today," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "So all in all I would call it positive."

The two-time MVP, who turns 36 on Thursday, was hurt late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors had their five-game winning streak against San Antonio snapped and they had also won three in a row in the series at home.

Retired tennis star Roger Federer sat courtside with Warriors owner Joe Lacob a day after announcing the Laver Cup tennis event coming to Chase Center in September 2025.

It marked the first Golden State game without Curry or Thompson starting since Jan. 20, 2023, against the Clippers, according to Elias.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Monday in San Antonio.