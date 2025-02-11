Splash sports bar brings spectacle to Thrive City at San Francisco's Chase Center

As basketball fans from around the world converge on San Francisco for NBA All-Star Weekend, a new sports bar in Chase Center's Thrive City is looking to wow fans beyond what they'll see on the court.

"We really wanted to create a little bit of a spectacle," said Andy Chun, one of the owners of Splash at Thrive City.

The new bar just opened last week and it definitely is a spectacle. Two stories, 30,000 square feet, multiple bars, games, and of course TVs, including a massive video wall above the venue's main bar.

"I mean it's huge, right? It kind of reminds me of Las Vegas a little bit, like a sports book, especially in this area over here," said Colin Wells, a customer.

Chun said he's heard that comparison a lot and he has no problem with it.

"People have said rightly, critically or properly, you know there is sort of a Vegas vibe to this place and you know we don't have gambling here but I think the spectacle of having all of this technology in one place, creating this really, really premium viewing experience is something that, like let the people, give them what they want, right?" said Chun. "They don't have to go to Vegas to have that vibe here."

Chun says his hope, especially for this weekend, is to show everyone just what the Bay Area is capable of offering.

"We're opening up our doors, welcoming the world for All-Star Weekend, and saying the doom loop isn't here," said Chun. "Forget what you're reading about, come and experience what the Bay is."

The bar has several special events planned including exclusive ones with Steph Curry during All-Star Weekend. Chun says the goal is to make Splash an integral part of fans' game day experience as well as their every other day experience.

"It doesn't matter if it's rugby, it's soccer, we have the NCAA tournament coming up," said Chun. "There's a million different ways, or activities, Valkyries are going to be starting up soon. I mean we're fired up."