Bay Area Spare the Air alert extended through Wednesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air Alert through Wednesday as increased levels of smog pollution will continue to pose respiratory risk across the region.

The Spare the Air Alert is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday. The combination of weak afternoon sea breeze, extremely high inland temperatures above 100 degrees and tailpipe exhaust from the 3 to 4 million vehicles on the road each day in the Bay Area is causing unhealthy concentrations of air pollution, according to the air district.

Air quality could be further impacted by any brush fires in the region during the week of high temperatures and increased wildfire risk.

Portions of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties will experience air quality levels between 100 to 150 on the federal Air Quality Index, considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Active children, adults and people with respiratory diseases like asthma are more susceptible to the effects of air pollution and should limit their exertion outdoors.

San Mateo, San Francisco, Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties will experience moderate air quality levels between 50 to 100. Unusually sensitive people in these regions are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

According to the air district, increased concentrations of ozone in the air can result in throat irritation, congestion and chest pain. It can also trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and exacerbate bronchitis and emphysema. Prolonged exposure can reduce lung function.

People are advised to exercise outdoors only during early morning hours before ozone levels rise. To reduce air pollution, people can limit driving by working remotely, walking, biking, carpooling or taking public transit.

When the Spare the Air Alert is in effect, it is illegal to burn wood.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can register for email alerts, visit www.sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or X.