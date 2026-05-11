Southbound 19th Avenue in San Francisco open after repaving; another weekend closure set

Caltrans crews completed work on southbound 19th Avenue early Monday morning, after the road was closed over Mother's Day weekend for repaving.

According to the agency, the roadway opened around 1:30 a.m., about three-and-a-half hours ahead of schedule. During the operation, which began at 3 a.m. Friday, crews repaved 16 blocks of 19th Avenue from Lincoln Way to Sloat Boulevard.

"Caltrans extends its sincere appreciation to all travelers who adjusted their weekend plans — whether by taking public transportation, using designated alternate routes, or postponing trips through the corridor," the agency said in a statement. "Your cooperation significantly reduced congestion, enhanced safety for work crews, and played a vital role in enabling early reopening."

The closure was the second of three planned weekend closures of 19th Avenue, one of San Francisco's busiest roads, through the end of May. Officials have previously said the closures would reduce traffic impacts to the public from 40 days to 10 days.

On Memorial Day weekend, both directions of 19th Avenue will be closed from Sloat Boulevard to Holloway Avenue will be closed. The closure is set to begin on Friday, May 22 at 7 a.m., continuing until Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

While one lane in each direction will be open for local traffic during construction, drivers are urged to use alternate routes or use public transit to get around the closure.