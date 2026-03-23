Man accused of killing wife inside South San Jose home

A San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after he allegedly shot his wife inside their home, police said.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home on Don Seville Court in South San Jose following multiple reports of a shooting. As officers were heading to the scene, they learned the suspect had shot his wife at the residence.

Shortly after arriving, police found the suspect as he exited the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers then conducted a sweep of the home and found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed on the woman, who was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Police have not released the suspect or the victim's identities.

The incident is the city's 7th homicide of 2026.