San Jose police arrest wanted suspect following standoff at business

SAN JOSE – Police have arrested a man following a three-hour standoff at a business in South San Jose Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue around 5 p.m. The suspect, who was wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order, had barricaded himself alone inside the business. He was also believed to be possibly armed.

During the standoff, police said special operations officers were assisting and flash bangs were utilized.

Around 8:10 p.m., police announced the suspect was taken into custody and would be booked into jail on the warrant and restraining order violation. His name was not released.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 9:12 PM

