Brush fire breaks out alongside Highway 87 in South San Jose
SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose have responded to a brush fire burning along northbound Highway 87 in South San Jose on Friday morning.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire broke out near the Curtner Avenue interchange around 11:10 a.m.
Along with firefighters, the California Highway Patrol has responded to assist with traffic control. Traffic headed in the northbound direction was reportedly backed up to the Capitol Expressway exit.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
