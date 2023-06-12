Woman, 28, arrested in south Natomas crash that left 3 dead from car carrying 11 people

Several children hurt in south Natomas crash Several children hurt in south Natomas crash 01:54

SACRAMENTO — Police have now arrested a woman on numerous charges in connection to a major south Natomas crash that killed one adult and two children back in May.

The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. May 31 along San Juan Road between Binghampton and Bridgeford drives.

Investigators believe 11 people were inside one vehicle. All of the children are between the ages of three and eight, and the two who died were aged three and five years old. The adult who died has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 25-year-old Rayshawna Jomonique Armstrong.

The other surviving victims have injuries ranging in severity from serious to critical.

Rahsheed Johnson

A vehicle at the scene appeared to have gone up on a curb and struck a tree. Witnesses at the scene told CBS13 they saw that vehicle lose control and crash before the vehicle began smoking.

Witnesses said there were two adults and several injured children in that car, and multiple people ran to help everyone inside the vehicle get out.

On Monday, detectives announced they had arrested 28-year-old Sacramento resident Precious Flowers as a result of their investigation into the crash.

Flowers, who was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Sunday, is facing three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as nine counts of child endangerment.

Detectives noted that more charges may also be coming, with the crash still being under investigation.