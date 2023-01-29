Watch CBS News
South City police seek suspects following Friday armed robbery

CBS San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on  Friday.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.

The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing around 120 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie, red beanie, black mask, pink shorts and green shoes. He was armed with a handgun and spoke Spanish.

The second suspect is described as having a thin build, standing about 5 feet 8 inches and weighing around 185 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, light gray hoodie and black pants. He was armed with a handgun and also spoke Spanish.

The suspects and firearms are still outstanding and police are conducting further follow-up to identify them. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the South San Francisco police department at (650) 877-8900 or via anonymous tip at tips@ssf.net

