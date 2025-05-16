Sonoma State's final class of student-athletes have bittersweet graduation

Sonoma State graduation may be the last ever for student-athletes amid program cuts

Sonoma State graduation may be the last ever for student-athletes amid program cuts

Sonoma State graduation may be the last ever for student-athletes amid program cuts

ROHNERT PARK — College commencements are usually a time of joy and celebration, marking the culmination of years of hard work. But for the student athletes at Sonoma State University, this year's graduation was laced with sorrow and uncertainty.

This spring, the university made the difficult decision to eliminate all athletic programs in an effort to address a mounting budget deficit. The decision effectively marked the end of an era, making this graduating class likely the last group of student athletes to don Seawolf jerseys.

"It's just hard because as a senior, I've been here for four years and making memories," said Lillian Terc, a senior on the women's soccer team, fighting back tears.

For Terc, graduation was not just a milestone—it was a historic moment filled with pride and pain. She is the first in her family to earn a bachelor's degree, but the loss of the athletic program cast a shadow over her celebration.

"It's kind of sinking in. You want to be happy that we're graduating and being the last [group], but it's also bittersweet," she said.

In January, Sonoma State announced sweeping cuts to balance its budget for the upcoming academic year, including the elimination of all sports programs—soccer, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf, and track and field.

"Knowing that it could be the last [student athlete graduation ceremony] definitely makes it a somber event," said Marcus Ziemer, head coach of the men's soccer team. "So I'm trying to balance it. I want to be there for the guys and be positive and supportive and not turn it into a sad occasion."

Ziemer, who has spent nearly four decades at Sonoma State—as a player, assistant coach, and head coach—held back emotion as he reflected on the loss.

"They took away my livelihood and definitely my identity as well," he said. "I always figured I'd retire at some point, but it would be my choice."

Attempts by coaches and students to reverse the decision through legal action were unsuccessful. A judge ultimately sided with the university.

Many student-athletes have already transferred to other institutions. But for some, like senior soccer player Graysen Garber, the journey ends here.

"Academically, I'm a senior. I have one more [eligibility] season to play. So realistically, I was trying to play in the fall at Sonoma State, wear the jersey one last season. Obviously, I can't do that now. So a little upset. It's not how I wanted it to end," Garber said.

Senior Ava Ricker also made the difficult decision to wrap up her collegiate soccer career. She was injured and could not play this past season.

"I was working really hard to get back into it. As soon as I was cleared to run and I was getting ready to go, we got the news. I'm actually graduating early. I technically could play for another couple of more years. But I've decided that it's the best decision for me since the cuts happened," said Ricker, a forward on the women's soccer team.

Ricker worries about the future of the school.

"I would not be surprised if the school wasn't a school in the next ten years or so. And a lot of people are saying that. A lot of people who originally were coming to Sonoma State, just to come here and not play sports, aren't coming anymore," said Ricker.

About 50 student athletes received their sashes during a special graduation ceremony held on Friday, ahead of the main university commencement. NBA rookie and former Seawolf Jaylen Wells delivered the keynote address.

"It's a bittersweet moment. Of course, we're congratulating all the graduates, but it also kind of is a farewell to the program," Wells said.

Wells, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, entered Sonoma State with the Class of 2025 and played two seasons on the men's basketball team before transferring and being drafted. Despite his success, he said his heart remains at Sonoma.

"I'm hoping this is not the end. I'm hoping it's just a little break," he said. "I'm hoping we can come back stronger and we've got another athletic program."

For Terc and her fellow graduates, the end of their athletic careers doesn't mean the end of their identity as Seawolves.

"I'm just going to always carry on the legacy of being a Sonoma Seawolf athlete and on the women's soccer team," she said. "Very proud that I'm a part of this history."

The main commencement ceremonies at Sonoma State University are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, where graduates will officially receive their diplomas.