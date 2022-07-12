Sonoma County supes looking at adding environmental reviews for well digging

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Sonoma County officials say they're exploring new standards for how it issues permits for new wells in response to state law mandating local governments to protect the health of rivers.

The county Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Aug. 9 on the proposed amendment to the county's well ordinance, according to a news release from county officials. The amendment would create a new framework for Permit Sonoma to evaluate environmental impacts for permits to drill new or replacement groundwater wells.

The proposal includes a new requirement from the state to evaluate environmental impacts on rivers, said board chair James Gore in the statement.

"As a result, we must adopt new standards for well permits to ensure they do not harm resources that belong to everyone, including future generations."

Applicants may be required to submit additional supporting information, county officials said, depending on the location and use of the proposed well.

The proposed ordinance is available at the county's website.