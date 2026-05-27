Small plane crashes at Sonoma Valley Airport; 3 injured

A small plane crashed at an airport in Sonoma County on Wednesday, injuring three people, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Airport, also known locally as the Schellville Airport, in Sonoma. The plane ended upside down with major damage inside a watery ditch adjacent to the runway.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were working with medics and a helicopter crew render aid to the victims. The California HIghway Patrol said one person had major injuries and two others had minor injuries.

A small plane lies upside down in a ditch next to the runway at Sonoma Valley Airport in Sonoma, May 27, 2026. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.