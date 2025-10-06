Search suspended for missing hiker at Bodega Head in Sonoma County

Authorities in Sonoma County said they have suspended a search for a missing Santa Rosa woman who went hiking near the coast last week.

Sunshine Borjas, 47, was last seen leaving her home around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to Santa Rosa Police. Borjas drove about 20 miles west to Bodega Head, near the town of Bodega Bay.

Police said at the time Borjas was believed to be hiking alone. Her car was found in the Bodega Head parking lot the following morning.

Sunshine Borjas of Santa Rosa was last seen on Oct. 1, 2025. Police said she had been hiking at Bodega Head on the Sonoma County coast. Santa Rosa Police Department

In an update Monday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the search was suspended on Sunday as teams await new leads on where to look.

According to deputies, the department's helicopter was used in the search, along with Coast Guard planes and boats, K-9 units and searchers on the ground, along with Marine Unit boats and drones.

Police describe Borjas as standing 5'5" tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Borjas was reportedly last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department's non-emergency line at 707-528-5222 or the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 707-565-2121.