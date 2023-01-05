Sonoma County jail inmate arrested two days after escaping jail

SONOMA (CBS SF) – Detectives arrested an inmate who escaped from Sonoma County jail Thursday, two days after he escaped, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's property/narcotics Unit located and arrested the inmate, 39-year-old John Avila, in his hometown of Petaluma around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Avila escaped Tuesday after running from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.

Avilla had been in custody since Nov. 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was transferred back to Sonoma County Jail Thursday.

This story will be updated when more details are gathered.