"Major" dealers of fentanyl, meth arrested in Sonoma County, sheriff's office says

Two men were arrested in Sonoma County last week on suspicion of being "major" narcotics dealers, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, warrants were carried out by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sheriff's Office in the cities of Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

Marco Hernandez of Rohnert Park and Robert Strzelecki of Santa Rosa were both arrested on state and federal drug crimes, the Sheriff's Office said.

Evidence recovered following the arrest of two suspects who the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office called "major narcotic distributors" in the county. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Hernandez and Strzelecki are suspected of being major narcotic distributors in Sonoma County and searches of the suspects' homes allegedly uncovered 11 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills and 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a post by the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Both suspects were booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, pending transfer to federal authorities. Strzelecki has since posted bail, the Sheriff's Office said Monday, and there was no record in the online jail log for Hernandez.