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Solo-vehicle crash in Livermore results in 1 dead

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A driver died Tuesday evening in Livermore after crashing near a Highway 580 offramp, the California Highway Patrol said.

The person was traveling westbound on Highway 580 when they veered off the road and overturned multiple times.

The CHP says the driver may have been speeding and was unable to safely take the Isabel Avenue offramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and no other drivers were involved in the crash, the CHP said. 

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