Sneaker waves, rip current warning in effect for Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF ) -- Most Bay Area beaches will pose additional risks Thursday, according to a warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The warning advises the public to expect an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents from 10 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday for beaches that face west and northwest.

That includes almost all beaches in the region, except for those in southern half of Santa Cruz County, where beaches mostly face south and southwest as the coastline dips to the east.

The warning also advises the public to stay off coastal rocks and jetties, avoid steep beaches, keep a safe distance from the surf zone, keep children and pets out of the surf zone and never turn your back to the ocean.