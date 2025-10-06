7 arrested after weekend smash-and-grab at Bay Area mall

Seven people, six of whom are under the age of 18, were arrested following a smash-and-grab burglary at a shopping mall in the Bay Area over the weekend, police said.

According to the Concord Police Department, officers were called to the Sun Valley Mall around 3:50 a.m. Sunday after security reported a burglary in progress. Police said a "large group" of suspects had forced entry into the mall through glass doors.

A photo shared by officers showed a shattered glass door on the floor of the mall.

Scene of a smash-and-grab robbery at Sun Valley Mall in Concord on Oct. 5, 2025. Concord Police Department

When officers arrived, they found suspects leaving the mall. Four of the suspects got into a vehicle and led officers on a brief pursuit.

Police said the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle before fleeing on foot. The three people left behind in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The driver was found a short distance away, police said, hiding in bushes. He was taken into custody.

No injuries from the crash were reported.

Three suspects who were left behind at the mall were also taken into custody. According to police, one of the suspects was found with a firearm with modifications that made it an assault weapon.

In a statement Sunday, police said there are no outstanding suspects and that those arrested are facing an "extensive list" of charges.

The six juvenile suspects, whose names are not being released due to their ages, were booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall. Police said the youths are residents of San Pablo and Richmond.

Police identified the adult suspect as 18-year-old Marcos Ramirez-Castro of Richmond. Ramirez-Castro was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.