Small plane crashes near Petaluma Municipal Airport

A small plane crashed near the Petaluma Municipal Airport Wednesday morning, authorities said.

An airport employee and and an employee of the Rooster Run Golf Club across the street from the airport both confirmed that a plane had crashed in the area at about 10:30 a.m.

The Petaluma Police Department said E. Washington Street between Garfield Drive and Adobe Road was closed because of the crash. The Petaluma Fire Department said its crews were dispatched for a report of a plane that crashed and caught fire.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.