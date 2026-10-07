Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Small plane crashes near Petaluma Municipal Airport

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A small plane crashed near the Petaluma Municipal Airport Wednesday morning, authorities said.

An airport employee and and an employee of the Rooster Run Golf Club across the street from the airport both confirmed that a plane had crashed in the area at about 10:30 a.m.

The Petaluma Police Department said E. Washington Street between Garfield Drive and Adobe Road was closed because of the crash. The Petaluma Fire Department said its crews were dispatched for a report of a plane that crashed and caught fire.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue