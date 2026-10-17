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Small plane crash in San Jose injures 2 adults, 1 child

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A child and two adults were injured after a small plane crashed in San Jose on Saturday, the fire department said.

Just after 3 p.m., crews were called to Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive for a plane that had crashed. The fire department said two adults and a child were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The fire department said no vehicles were involved in the crash and described the plane as a small prop plane.

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