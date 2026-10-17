Small plane crash in San Jose injures 2 adults, 1 child

A child and two adults were injured after a small plane crashed in San Jose on Saturday, the fire department said.

Just after 3 p.m., crews were called to Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive for a plane that had crashed. The fire department said two adults and a child were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The fire department said no vehicles were involved in the crash and described the plane as a small prop plane.