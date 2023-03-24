Watch CBS News
Small fire closes area around UC Berkeley Unit 3 dorm on Durant Avenue

BERKELEY -- The UC Berkeley Police Department issued a warning Friday morning to stay away from the Unit 3 dorm on the 2400 block of Durant Avenue after a small fire broke out.

Authorities initially did not give a reason that the public should avoid the area. A follow-up tweet by the UC Berkeley police account indicated that there was a small fire in the dorm.

The public is being asked to continue to avoid the area as fire crews remain on the scene and streets around the dorm are shut down.

