Small fire closes area around UC Berkeley Unit 3 dorm on Durant Avenue

BERKELEY -- The UC Berkeley Police Department issued a warning Friday morning to stay away from the Unit 3 dorm on the 2400 block of Durant Avenue after a small fire broke out.

Authorities initially did not give a reason that the public should avoid the area. A follow-up tweet by the UC Berkeley police account indicated that there was a small fire in the dorm.

UC Berkeley WarnMe: AVOID THE AREA of Unit 3 (2400 Durant) Ave until further notice 03-24-202309:55:45.

Avoid the area of Unit 3 (2400 Durant Ave)

UPDATE: Small fire reported in Unit 3-Ida Sproul. Fire is under control. Fire crews still on scene and roads https://t.co/GlggrIKzNC — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) March 24, 2023

The public is being asked to continue to avoid the area as fire crews remain on the scene and streets around the dorm are shut down.