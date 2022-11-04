Watch CBS News
Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.

Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. 

The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.

Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.

oakland-stolen-car-assault-rifle.jpg
Evidence found inside stolen car on 2500 block of 26th Ave. in Oakland, November 3, 2022. Oakley Police Department

A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.

No other information was immediately available. 

