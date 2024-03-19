SkyStar Wheel at San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf could have its stay extended past 2024

SAN FRANCISCO — The SkyStar Wheel could have its stay extended at the San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf after a popular first few months.

Fisherman's Wharf became the home of the SkyStar Observation Wheel in November, and according to Mayor London Breed, it had more than 90,000 visitors in the first four months.

It is currently under a six-month special event license from the Port of San Francisco, and it would end on April 30. Breed on Tuesday proposed extending its license for 18 months, introducing legislation that would allow for it to happen.

"This is the kind of attraction that can make our City a joy for residents and visitors alike. We are welcoming more people to our city every day, with incredible events like our recent St. Patrick's Day Parade and Chinese New Year Parade," Breed said.

The Port of San Francisco is in favor of the extension, and Port Director Elaine Forbes said the SkyStar Wheel has become a "symbol of the revitalization underway on the Wharf."

Its presence also contributed to increased customers for businesses in the area.

"The subsequent increase in foot traffic has provided a much-needed economic boost as our businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic," Randall Scott, executive director of the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District said.

The SkyStar Wheel was previously at Golden Gate Park, where it had more than 650,000 visitors during its three-year stay.

At Fisherman's Wharf, the observation wheel offers views of the city, the bay, Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. It was set up prior to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit.