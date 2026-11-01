Shots ring out in Stockton neighborhood as children were trick-or-treating, according to officials

Children in a Stockton neighborhood were rushed inside from trick-or-treating as gunfire rang out Halloween night, city officials said on Sunday.

Stockton city councilmember Michele Padilla said that the shots were fired near Hepburn Circle and Chaplin Court.

Officials said there was a house party that was happening in the area with roughly 100 people in attendance, and that shows were fired between vehicles in the area.

No homes or vehicles were struck by gunfire, and no injuries were reported, Padilla said, but parents were forced to rush children inside.

"Let me be clear: this is not acceptable anywhere in Stockton," Padilla said. "We should be able to celebrate a holiday on our own streets without the carelessness and recklessness of a few people putting an entire neighborhood in danger."

Officers found shell casings from the scene and detectives are investigating the circumstances.