'Shop With a Cop' gives Livermore youngsters a chance to buy much-needed holiday gifts

LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- For some, a holiday shopping spree means buying warm socks and blankets just to stay warm. Livermore students who fall in that category were given a chance to "shop with a cop" to buy gifts for their family and themselves.

The city's police deparment is teaming up with the school district and leadership students to help make this all possible. They are also relying on community donations to help fund the shopping spree.

Some say its something they look forward to all year.

Rich Hill is a school resource officer at Granada High School in Livermore. He invited KPIX 5 to ride along with him

"I'm dealing with all things that deal with students on campus or to and from campus or anything can spill over onto campus," said Officer Hill.

So Tuesday's ride was to campus.

"I love this part of the job, this is really what I got into it for," said Hill smiling.

What he is talking about are things like Shop With a Cop.

Each year, the Livermore Police Department teams up with Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District to put on the annual 'Shop with a Cop' program. It allows officers to adopt a young student who is in financial need and take the student shopping for Christmas presents.

Donated money allows each student the oppportunity to buy presents for their family members and themselves. Staff with the school district identify the students in need and nominate them to take part in the program.

"You are just helping kids and families who are less fortunate than the others, "said Hill. "Just seeing a smile on their faces and having kids come up that have shopped with a cop in the years in the past and remember the event. We have been doing this for 14 years now and have had the opportunity to affect a lot of families, its just really rewarding to see."

Retired principal Pat Avilla first introduced the program.

"I had a family in law enforcement in Southern California who was doing this program and so I stole the idea and brought it to Livermore," said Avilla.

Even though she jokingly stole the idea, Officer Hill said he would let it slide.

"That's okay," Hill said. "One hundred percent we will let that one slide."

They also rely on leadership students, particularly at Granada High School.

"Most of the students participated last year," said Hill. "The students are crucial when it comes to shopping with the little ones who need help."

"Some students are kindergarten girls," said Avilla. "They are not sure what size, and they want to get something for their parents and they want to be able to celebrate the holidays becuase their family probably doesnt have the means to do that. Some of these students come from trauma and some have been living in multiple different situations so this is an opportunity to give back."

"Your assistance is invaluable to this program," said Hill. "Without you guys donating your time and volunteering to help us out and help the community out we coudn't put this program on."

"Most of these students will buy for everyone in their program except for themselves," said Avilla. "You need to remind them to purchase something for themselves. They will often buy themselves socks and blankets, things to keep them warm so we need you to keep track of that."

Officer Hill said he feels a different connection with the community because he does this event.

"The kids really appreciate having someone who cares enough to give back a little of their time to spend with them and make them feel they are cared about and loved."