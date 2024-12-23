Shootout between vehicles in Pleasant Hill injures 1

A rolling gun battle between two vehicles in Pleasant Hill Monday led to at least one person being hospitalized, authorities said.

Pleasant Hill police said dispatchers received calls at about 11:49 a.m. reporting a shooting involving two different vehicles at the intersection of Contra Costa Boulevard and Vivian Drive.

Police said witnesses reported several shots fired between the vehicles.

Officers found one of the vehicles involved in the shootout five blocks north of the intersection, police said. The vehicle had been hit multiple times by bullets and one of the occupants suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was believed the two parties involved in the shooting knew each other and detectives were investigating whether a custody dispute was the possible motive for the altercation.

Contra Costa Boulevard was closed Northbound at Ellinwood and Southbound at Doris during the police investigation.

No other injuries were reported and it was unclear whether anyone was arrested.