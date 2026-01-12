Victims injured in shooting at Windsor business were possibly targeted

Windsor police said two people who were shot on Monday may have been targeted.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were alerted to a shooting at Estrella's Market, which is located at 10351 Old Redwood Highway.

Police said two people were injured in the shooting, and it's believed they were targeted. The victims were taken to the hospital, and investigators are looking into the shooting.

There is no threat to the public, police said. No arrests have been made.