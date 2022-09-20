At least 2 people shot outside Oakland City Hall
OAKLAND -- At least two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Broadway. Oakland police urged people to avoid the area.
Word of the shooting comes on the same day Oakland police addressed reporters' questions after three people were killed and four wounded in separate shootings on Monday night.
Monday's deaths were the 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of the year in Oakland. There were 97 homicides at this time last year.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.