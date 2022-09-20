At least 2 people shot outside Oakland City Hall

Raw Video: Chopper 5 over scene of shooting outside Oakland City Hall

Raw Video: Chopper 5 over scene of shooting outside Oakland City Hall

Raw Video: Chopper 5 over scene of shooting outside Oakland City Hall

OAKLAND -- At least two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Broadway. Oakland police urged people to avoid the area.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 14/Broadway. PIO is enroute. Please avoid the area before PIOs arrive. pic.twitter.com/aSmCVlYgBN — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 20, 2022

Police vehicles outside Oakland City Hall following a shooting, September 20, 2022. CBS

Word of the shooting comes on the same day Oakland police addressed reporters' questions after three people were killed and four wounded in separate shootings on Monday night.

Monday's deaths were the 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of the year in Oakland. There were 97 homicides at this time last year.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.