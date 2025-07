Temporary closure of I-880 in San Leandro caused by shooting

A shooting on Interstate 880 in San Leandro temporarily shut down part of the highway on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Southbound I-880 was closed from Davis Street to Marine Boulevard just before 4 p.m. and was reopened not long after.

Complete shutdown on I-880 Southbound, from Davis St to Marina Blvd, due to a freeway shooting. This was a non-injury event. We are on scene investigating as quickly as possible to get the freeway reopened. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/JfFeQgLIII — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) July 30, 2025

The CHP said no one was injured, and officers were at the scene investigating.