Shooting near freeway overpass leaves 18-year-old dead in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- Antioch police were searching for a blue pickup truck Saturday after a shooting left an 18-year-old man dead.

The shooting occurred about 12:27 p.m. Friday at Cavallo Road and Sunset Drive near an overpass for state Highway 4, police said.

Antioch police are seeking information on a blue 1999-2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a tool rack and black rims that may be connected to a fatal shooting. Antioch Police Dept.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police are looking for a blue 1999-2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a tool rack and black rims. Investigators are asking for any information related to this vehicle or the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antioch Police Detective Cox at (925) 481-8147 or jcox@antiochca.gov.