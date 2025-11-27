Shelter-in-place lifted after reported shooting near Coast Guard housing in Novato, officials say

A shelter-in-place order was lifted Thanksgiving night after an investigation into a reported shooting near the U.S. Coast Guard housing complex in Novato, authorities said.

The incident began earlier in the evening when a contracted Coast Guard security officer reported an altercation with an unknown suspect in the Coast Guard housing area off South Oakwood Drive.

Coast Guard officials said the security officer was not injured, and the shooting occurred in the vicinity of the housing complex.

Novato Police, Novato Fire, the Marin County Sheriff's Office, San Rafael Police and the Coast Guard Investigative Service all responded. Residents in several nearby neighborhoods, including Bolling Circle, Smart Station Hamilton, Hathaway Drive and the Marin Valley Mobile Home Park, were instructed to shelter in place as officers searched the area.

By 10:25 p.m., Novato police said officers had concluded activity and lifted the shelter-in-place order. Authorities said there is no immediate threat to the public but urged residents to report anything suspicious by calling 415-897-1122.

Both the Novato police and the Coast Guard are continuing to investigate.