Shooting injures multiple victims in Oakland's Fruitvale District

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland reported "multiple victims" were shot Thursday evening in the city's Fruitvale District.

The shooting happened on the 4200 block of International Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m., police said.

Aside from the gunshot victims, officers also found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and injured in the scene of the shooting

All the victims were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police urged anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.