A shooting in Oakland left one person injured on Monday, police said.

Around 3 p.m., police said there was a ShotSpotter activation on the 1400 block of 13th Street.

Officers went to the scene, and they found one person who had been shot. The victim was given first aid and taken to a hospital.

Police said the victim's medication is not known, currently.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-3426.