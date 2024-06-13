Shooting in San Mateo neighborhood prompts shelter-in-place order

Police in San Mateo are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that has prompted a shelter in place for nearby residents.

Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but no other information was immediately available.

A road closure is in place for the area of East Hillsdale Boulevard and South Norfolk Street. Residents in the area are being asked to stay in their homes until further notice as of 5:30 p.m.

Police said there were potentially related incidents being reported in both Millbrae and San Carlos. Investigators are at all three locations working to determine whether the incidents in question are related.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.