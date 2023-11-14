Shooting in Oakland neighborhood injures 1; Suspect arrested

An overnight shooting in Oakland Tuesday left one person injured and a suspect was arrested, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department the shooting happened just after midnight on the 2700 block of Barry Place in the city's Reservoir Hills neighborhood.

Responding officers found a victim who had been shot and medics took the victim to a hospital where the person was listed in stable condition.

Officers took one person into custody in connection with the shooting, but police did not offer details on the circumstances of the arrest or any possible motive.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.


