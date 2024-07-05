Sheriff's office identifies drug store security guard shot dead in Fremont last month

FREMONT -- A CVS security guard who was shot and killed last month at a store in Fremont was identified by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office as Abakr Mohamed Amin, a 41-year-old Sacramento resident.

The shooting at the store in the Fremont Hub Shopping Center occurred at about 11 p.m. on June 13, when Amin was shot after an argument with someone who came into the store.

Amin died at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The other person was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900. Tips can be reported anonymously by texting "Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message to 888-777 or online at www.fremontpolice.gov/TIP