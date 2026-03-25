Sharks fall behind early, lose to Predators for 14th straight time

Filip Forsberg scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night in a matchup of teams headed in opposite directions in the standings.

Matthew Wood, Roman Josi, Luke Evangelista, Brady Skjei and Steven Stamkos also scored and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for Nashville, winners of a season-high five consecutive games. Jonathan Marchessault had three assists.

Will Smith scored two goals, Adam Gaudette had one and Alex Nedeljkovic made 13 saves for the Sharks, who lost their fifth straight game.

The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference's second wild-card position, five points ahead of the Sharks, with San Jose having played two fewer games.

The Predators have defeated the Sharks 14 straight times. The game Tuesday night was the first matchup of the season between the teams. They meet twice in April, once in each city.

Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators scores a goal against Alex Nedeljkovic #33 of the San Jose Sharks during an NHL game on March 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Saros is 14-2-1 in his career against the Sharks.

Forsberg scored the game's first goal at 2:34, the first of five opening-period goals for the Predators. Forsberg has five goals and seven assists during his five-game points streak.

Gaudette tied it 1 at 6:25 of the first, redirecting Shakir Mukhamadullin's shot in traffic.

Nashville regained the lead for good 1:24 later on Wood's wrister from the right circle.

Josi's goal at 11:40 made it 3-1 and Evangelista scored 46 seconds later.

Stamkos snapped a wrist shot past Nedeljkovic from above the left circle at 12:38 of the second with Nashville on a power play.

Smith scored with 2:34 remaining in the second with the Sharks on a two-man advantage and again at even strength 1:40 into the third.

Up next:

Sharks: Visit St. Louis on Thursday night.

Predators: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.