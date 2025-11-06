Celebrini, Sharks score 6 goals against Kraken, win for 3rd time in 4 games

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists as the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Cardwell, John Klingberg, Will Smith, Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Sharks, who put away the game with three goals in the first four minutes of the third period.

Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves to help San Jose (5-6-3) win for the third time in four games.

Ryan Winterton netted his first NHL goal in 34 career games for Seattle. Joey Daccord stopped 15 shots but the Kraken lost in regulation at home for the first time after a 4-0-2 start in their own building.

It was the most goals Seattle has allowed in a game this season.

Celebrini, the first pick in the 2024 NHL draft, scored 1:08 into the opening period. His wrist shot from the slot was his eighth goal of the season. He leads the league with 21 points.

Macklin Celebrini #71 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates his goal with Mario Ferraro #38 during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on November 05, 2025 in Seattle. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After being thwarted on a breakaway, Winterton found the puck moments later in the slot and tied it with 3:30 left in the first.

Cardwell gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead with 1:58 remaining in the period, scoring on a one-timer. It was his first goal since Nov. 29 last year — also against Seattle.

Following an interference penalty on Jani Nyman, the Sharks scored a power-play goal with 8:39 left in the second when Klingberg's slap shot beat Daccord.

Smith, Dellandrea and Toffoli scored early in the third to make it 6-1.

Up Next

Sharks: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Kraken: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.